Ashwin eyeing limited-overs comeback ahead of World Cup

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
News
191   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:38 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin

India's No.1 spinner in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his desire to make a limited-overs comeback ahead of upcoming World Cup which is scheduled to take place in July next year.

Ashwin hasn't represented India in colored clothing since July 2017 and the 32-year-old has found it difficult to make a limited overs comeback with the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

With over 200 wickets to his name in ODIs and T20Is combined, he was a permanent member of the team till 2017, however, owing to his bad form and the rise of Chahal and Kuldeep, he was axed.

"I didn’t do too much wrong to be going out in the white-ball scheme of things,” Ashwin said at the Salaam Cricket 2018. “But I definitely believe that was a zone where I needed to improve and achieve better things.”

There is a healthy competition for spots, especially in the spin department as the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have already cemented their place in the team. However, Ashwin seems confident of making a white-ball comeback ahead of World Cup,

“There is competition in terms of Chalal and Kuldeep, who have done extremely well in the last few months. Massive credit to them. But I do feel there will be a time for me at some stage because I didn’t go out due to bad performances," he added.

“I’m always hopeful of what I can achieve in any given game. I believe I can crack a game open with the way I bowl because I’m a very brave bowler. Keeping all these things in mind, [the] World Cup is something that every cricketer wants to play and I do want to play it.”

Ashwin had injured himself during recent England tour but he is expected to play the forthcoming Test series against West Indies.

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
