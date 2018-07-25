Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ashwin cannot be let to fade away, says Ganguly

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
301   //    25 Jul 2018, 13:17 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Ganguly has backed Ashwin ahead of the England Test series

In the face of shouts from all around for Kuldeep Yadav to be included in the playing XI for the first Test match against England, even if it is at the expense of India's long-term premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in the support of the off-spinner and has called for reverence to be shown to a player who has excelled in the whites for India consistently since his debut.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ganguly said, "Ashwin has a place in the side. He will reinvent himself because he feels challenged, he knows Kuldeep is up for his Test spot. You saw the leg spin in the IPL, he will get better and he deserves a lot more opportunities."

He further made his point by referring to his excellent statistical record and emphasized that it must be respected as a testimonial of his craft, "You can't let Ashwin fade away so quickly, because 300 wickets is not a matter of joke."

While going with Kuldeep and in the process edging out one of the two mainstays of either Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja seems like a tempting option at this point of time, when the chinaman's variations has left the English batsmen recently bamboozled in the limited-overs contest, whether he can trouble the stubborn likes of Alastair Cook in a five-day contest remains a question.

Wrist-spinners are the rage throughout the world at the moment, but none of them are nearly as effective with the red ball. For most of the Test sides, finger spinners seem to be dominating, the likes of Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe for Australia, Dilruwan Perera for Sri Lanka, Mitch Santner for New Zealand and now Keshav Maharaj for South Africa.

In a five-match Test series, it will not be the variations that will do the trick, but persistence and the ability to keep on pitching the ball on the same patch outside the off-stump for overs on end on a supposedly last day wearing track. And despite the X-factor brought in by the wrist-spinner, it is the accuracy that takes a beating with all of their kind infamous for bowling the odd loose ball.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Sourav Ganguly
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to...
RELATED STORY
India will fancy their chances against this English team,...
RELATED STORY
It is more like playing in India, says Sourav Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
If Virat says his runs don't matter, he is lying: Anderson
RELATED STORY
Most century partnerships for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 3000 ODI runs...
RELATED STORY
India Test squad for first three Tests against England...
RELATED STORY
The warm weather conditions seem to favour an India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 3rd ODI, Who said what:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 322/6 (84.0 ov)
ESX
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us