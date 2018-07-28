Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mike Hussey: Ashwin deserves a place ahead of Kuldeep in the XI

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
News
316   //    28 Jul 2018, 22:53 IST

Image result for Ravichandran Ashwin

What’s the story?

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey who is fondly known as Mr Cricket said that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin deserves a place ahead of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the Test side. He said that Ashwin has over 300 wickets in Test cricket and personally, he would prefer his former Chennai Super Kings team-mate in the XI.

“I don't know what the selectors are thinking. Personally, I feel Ashwin should play ahead of Kuldeep. He has more than 300 Test wickets. Ashwin deserves his place in the starting XI,” said Mike Hussey who is commentating for Star Sports in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In case you didn’t know…

There is a lot of buzz around the possibility of India playing Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming Test series in England after the 23-year-old chinaman’s success in the ODI and T20I series. Kuldeep picked up 14 wickets in 5 limited-overs games and skipper Virat Kohli in one of the post-match presentations did say that Kuldeep could be in the Test side and given England’s struggles against him, he could play in the XI as well.

The heart of the matter

A lot of experts and others believe that Kuldeep Yadav should play the first Test. But Mike Hussey who has played with and against Ashwin quite a bit and has followed the game closely has gone against the norm and backed Ashwin.

“Ashwin against the left-handers could play a big role. Kuldeep has done brilliantly but I feel India should persist with Ashwin. Kuldeep is young and can learn along the way,” Hussey added.

He also said that India has a great chance of winning the series and stated that this is going to be a ‘great’ series.

What’s next?

The first Test of the five-match series is going to start on August 1st. England have had an unusually dry summer and the pitches might well be on the drier side which might temp both sides to play two spinners. Even though Ashwin had a minor injury scare, both he and Kuldeep are in line to play the first Test at Edgbaston. 

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
Mohammad Azharuddin backs Ashwin-Kuldeep spin duo for...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 Reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be...
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted Playing XI for the first Test againt...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
It's time for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Test squad
RELATED STORY
5 major worries for India ahead of Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Kuldeep Yadav - Can he be India's trump card at the World...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India must pick Kuldeep Yadav in the Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us