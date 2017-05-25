Ravichandran Ashwin feels Washington Sundar has all the components of an accurate off spinner

The Indian ace was full of praise for the 17-year-old sensation, who took IPL 2017 by storm with his tidy bowling.

by Advait Sinha News 25 May 2017, 15:54 IST

Ashwin thinks that the young offie is a great thinker on the pitch

What’s the story?

Washington Sundar, who bowled one of the tightest spells in the IPL this season, and one of the best in IPL finals history, going for a mere 13 runs in four overs, has received major critical acclaim in the few days since.

He has had many public admirers of his art, including the man whom he replaced in the Rising Pune Supergiant squad, Ravichandran Ashwin. When Ashwin went down with a sports hernia and it was announced he would not participate in this year’s edition of the tournament, it was a major blow. He was soon replaced by a scrawny looking teenager who had only just made his first-class debut in 2016, but the world would soon see why.

Speaking on Sundar’s bowling, Ashwin said the following:

“I think Washington did really well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. I have seen very little of him in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), and stuff like that. I think he does have a very good idea of how to bowl in Twenty20s. To bowl with a new ball is always a massive challenge. “He initially bowled really well, not giving too much away. The pace and length he hits is very critical, he hurries the batsman on the back foot, doesn’t allow you to come forward. All these are brains that a very accurate off spinner has, and I thought he brought everything to the fore. I hope from here on he keeps improving and gets better every day.’

Encouragement from one of the game’s best often goes a long way.

In case you didn’t know…

Sundar has caused a storm in this edition of the IPL. Over 30 overs, he has picked up eight wickets at 23.12, with an impeccable economy of 6.16, proving to be an able replacement for Ashwin. The two have similar backgrounds, both hailing from the south, and converting from batsmen to off spinners in their youth.

Sunder plays for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and made his debut in September 2016. He the youngest player to ever play in an IPL final, and his 4-over, 13-run spell, went a long way in explaining his ability to perform on the grand stage. He is a left-handed batsman and a right-arm offspinner, a rare commodity in any form of cricket.

His meticulous line and length have earned the 17-year-old countless accolades over the course of his short career.

The heart of the matter

Ashwin is arguably the greatest off spinner to come out of India in the 21st century, and due to his longevity playing top notch international cricket, the best spinner internationally for the past five years.

His view on Sundar’s performances was, of course, appreciative, but we could see through his quotes that he knows that the young South Indian still has a very long way to go, and was quick not to commit to his guaranteed success.

Ashwin, who has strived for fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy, has developed a new variation that he plans to whip up in the esteemed tournament, but as far as his views on Sundar go, the spinner had encouraging words for his Pune teammate.

He analysed Sundar’s ability to bowl with the new ball, which in my opinion, sets him apart from the rest, and his variation of pace, along with the focus to not stray from his line.

What’s next?

Sundar will definitely look forward to playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, for the Thoothukudi franchise, where he will surely be a regular this season. His aims will extend to the Ranji season, where the youngster would like to catch the attention of selectors with consistent performances for Tamil Nadu, whilst simultaneously performing well in the U-19 international matches, where his reputation is already sky high, post his performances in the World Cup last year.

However, the BCCI should not jump the gun with regards to selection or recruitment of the player, while the player should work on his batting, fitness and maturity on the field. Given all things fall into place, we may actually see Ashwin and Washington playing together.

Author's Take

There is no doubt that we have a jewel in our ranks here, Sundar can bowl with the new ball and vary his pace extraordinarily; he doesn’t yet have a stock ball which can be found out by batsmen, and he is handy with the bat as well.

His modesty and work ethic are signs that he will develop, and it looks like he has trod a different path to much-the hyped Sarfaraz Khan, whose lack of fitness and work ethic stood between him and success.

Washington’s development should be closely monitored for at least the next 2-3 years with continued participation in the IPL after which the BCCI should definitely make a decision on his future.

Sundar is yet another example of the IPL uncovering hidden jewels. Basil Thampi, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and many others are a testament to the fact that, with the right steps, Indian cricket's future is in very safe hands.