Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ravichandran Ashwin spends most of England's innings in dressing room due to hip problem

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.19K   //    19 Aug 2018, 22:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Ashwin dives to add a run in the Lord's test

India's premium spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 14 runs off 17 balls at the start of Day 2's play in the third Specsavers Test match against England, as India added just 22 more runs from their overnight score of 307 for 6, before sending the hosts in to bat.

While defending the score of 329, Ashwin came in to bowl the eighth over and gave away three runs. Another over, and then the lunch ensued, after which India returned back to the field with a new face - that of Shardul Thakur's - among the eleven Indians. Upon checking carefully, it was noted that Ashwin was whom Thakur replaced.

Soon enough, the man was spotted in the dressing room, "having felt some tightness in the hip muscle", according to verified sources. The physio was reportedly assessing his fitness, due to which Thakur was sent in as the substitute.

By the 20th over, more news came out - he went into the indoor nets' room, maybe to have a look at his own bowling before coming out to play. The physio Patrick Farhart was with him, and the duo had a few sessions together, after which he returned to the dressing room, and back into the pitch in another ten minutes, during the drinks' session.

Though he stayed on for another hour or so, Kohli may not have felt the need to avail the services of Ashwin's off-spin, as on one end Hardik Pandya was in song, while Shami and Ishant kept hitting impactful areas from the other end. Ashwin's stint at the ground ended in the 37th over, when he chose to go back into the dressing room because of the hip problem setting in again.

Shortly afterwards, England were bowled out for 161, with Pandya completing a brilliant five-for, his first ever in red-ball format. India have since started their second innings, and are well poised at 101 for 1, with the lead now at 269 runs. If things go well for the visitors today, Ashwin may have to wait until tomorrow for a possible chance to bat, before when we will know further on the player's injury scare.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Hardik Pandya
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma reaping the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
India needs to strengthen their batting line-up in...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
2 Indian bowlers who can get their names on the Honours...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Hardik Pandya is not India's main problem
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the Indian batting has failed in this series.
RELATED STORY
Can India make the changes the distraught fans demand?
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why England should not take India lightly in...
RELATED STORY
Mike Hussey: Ashwin deserves a place ahead of Kuldeep in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us