Ravichandran Ashwin spends most of England's innings in dressing room due to hip problem

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.19K // 19 Aug 2018, 22:48 IST

Ashwin dives to add a run in the Lord's test

India's premium spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 14 runs off 17 balls at the start of Day 2's play in the third Specsavers Test match against England, as India added just 22 more runs from their overnight score of 307 for 6, before sending the hosts in to bat.

While defending the score of 329, Ashwin came in to bowl the eighth over and gave away three runs. Another over, and then the lunch ensued, after which India returned back to the field with a new face - that of Shardul Thakur's - among the eleven Indians. Upon checking carefully, it was noted that Ashwin was whom Thakur replaced.

Soon enough, the man was spotted in the dressing room, "having felt some tightness in the hip muscle", according to verified sources. The physio was reportedly assessing his fitness, due to which Thakur was sent in as the substitute.

By the 20th over, more news came out - he went into the indoor nets' room, maybe to have a look at his own bowling before coming out to play. The physio Patrick Farhart was with him, and the duo had a few sessions together, after which he returned to the dressing room, and back into the pitch in another ten minutes, during the drinks' session.

Though he stayed on for another hour or so, Kohli may not have felt the need to avail the services of Ashwin's off-spin, as on one end Hardik Pandya was in song, while Shami and Ishant kept hitting impactful areas from the other end. Ashwin's stint at the ground ended in the 37th over, when he chose to go back into the dressing room because of the hip problem setting in again.

Shortly afterwards, England were bowled out for 161, with Pandya completing a brilliant five-for, his first ever in red-ball format. India have since started their second innings, and are well poised at 101 for 1, with the lead now at 269 runs. If things go well for the visitors today, Ashwin may have to wait until tomorrow for a possible chance to bat, before when we will know further on the player's injury scare.