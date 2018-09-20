3 changes India could make for the next game

Axar Patel(left)

After receiving a huge scare against Hong Kong in their first match of the Asia Cup, Team India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in their second match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

After deciding to bat first, Pakistan batsmen failed miserably and were able to put up only 162 runs on the board. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav were the stars of the bowling attack for the Men in Blue as he picked up three wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets as well.

However, India suffered a big blow as Hardik Pandya suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

India is yet to announce a replacement for the all-rounder. But we could surely expect someone else to play in his place in the Super 4s stage. In addition, a few more players could be given a chance in India’s next match.

Let’s take a look at who these 3 players are who could play in India’s next match of the tournament

#1 Axar Patel for Hardik Pandya

Since Hardik Pandya got injured in the match against Pakistan, he will not be able to play for the rest of the tournament. In his place, we could expect Team India to bring in another all-rounder. Axar Patel last played an ODI for India in October 2017 against New Zealand. He will be hoping to make a comeback into the playing XI soon.

Since the pitch is providing a lot of assistance to the spinners, Axar could surely be given a chance to prove himself and cement his place in the team for the rest of the tournament.

He can contribute with the bat as well and provide some meaty blows with the bat lower down the order.

