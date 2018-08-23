Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indians who are likely to be ignored for the Asia Cup

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.98K   //    23 Aug 2018, 08:19 IST

A few players have been underperforming in the ODI setup
The much-awaited six-member Asian tournament will get underway from September 15. All the teams will try to get maximum mileage out of the tournament as it will also serve as a lead-up to the World Cup. The teams would want to get their batting order and bowling combination tested since the tournament is fairly long.

India are entering the tournament as defending champions, and they along with Pakistan, are the favourites to lift the trophy this year. Several players from the domestic circuit like Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj have given consistent and noteworthy performances. And hence, a few players from the Indian squad which was sent to England for the ODIs might have to make way for them.

#3. Siddarth Kaul

Ka
Kaul couldn't emulate his IPL success in ODIs

Siddarth Kaul took the IPL by storm with his timely wickets and a stingy economy. Though he went a little awry in the later stages of the tournament, he still ended up with a staggering 21 wickets. The Indian management wanted to cash in on his fine run and so booked him a flight ticket to England.

Kaul started in the XI and was expected to make an immediate impact. At the end of two matches he returned wicketless and with an economy well upwards of 6, Kaul was far from the bowler we got to admire in the IPL. Unfortunately, the selectors also would have noticed that.


Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
