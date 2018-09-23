Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who will be playing their last Asia Cup

Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.48K   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:12 IST

MS Dhoni might have played his final Asia Cup

Cricket is the number one sport in the Asian continent. Though football is prevalent in the eastern part of Asia, cricket is followed like a religion in countries like India and Pakistan. The influence has spread to the neighbouring countries such that smaller countries like Afghanistan and Nepal are slowly coming into the limelight in the sport of cricket.

Asia Cup is a tournament conducted between the Asian cricket playing nations once in two years by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Most of the high profile players from Asia have got noticed on the international level due to this tournament.

With Asia Cup 2018 reaching its final stages and the World Cup scheduled next year, these players would most likely be playing their final Asia Cup this year.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful ODI players for India in the last decade. His wicketkeeping skills coupled with his finishing abilities have won many matches for India. India has also many trophies including the Asia Cup under his captaincy.

With the World Cup scheduled in 2019, MS Dhoni might decide to hang up his boots after a highly successful career. That would also mean that this Asia Cup would be his last. Though he will be missed for his talent, the fact that he will no longer play in the Asia cup will mean that he will be part of a very few India-Pakistan matches in the future.

#2 Shoaib Malik

Having started his career as a batting-allrounder for Pakistan, Shoaib Malik soon became the captain of the Pakistan Cricket team. He fell out of favour from the national team courtesy a run of poor performances. Though he had a long lay off, he fought his way back into the national team after a few impressive domestic scores.

Now, he is the senior most member of Pakistan team and will be looking to add one more Asia Cup trophy under his belt. Turning 36 this year, Shoaib Malik will be looking to end his career on a high after the World Cup next year.

It would also end the golden generation of Pakistani cricket team with a new set of players coming in. He will definitely be missed in Asia Cup.

#3 Lasith Malinga

The all-time highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, Lasith Malinga made a comeback to this Asia Cup with an impressive four-wicket haul. However, Sri Lanka crashed out of the group stages probably ending his Asia Cup career. Constantly troubled by injury problems, Malinga might decide to retire at the end of the World Cup next year.

The inventor of the slinging action, Malinga will be missed for his toe-crushers. Though he might have a coaching role in his mind, Lasith Malinga might remain as the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup for a long time.

Apart from these players, other Asian players such as Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan might also be part of their final Asia Cup tournament.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Lasith Malinga
Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
