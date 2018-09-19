Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible replacements for Hardik Pandya

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.28K   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:26 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Hardik Pandya was injured in the clash against Pakistan

India's Asia Cup campaign did not start on a very positive note as they fought hard for a narrow victory against Hong Kong. The men in blue, however, returned to their best when it was needed the most - in a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. A game that was posed to be an 'edge of the seat thriller' became a dull one-sided contest as Rohit Sharma's men outclassed their rivals in every department.

However, amidst all the ecstasy, India have got a headache in the form of Hardik Pandya. The swashbuckling all-rounder, who is a crucial member of the team, was injured in the game while he was finishing up his fifth over. MRI scan reports will reveal details of his injury, but judging by the manner he was carried off the ground, it looked very serious and Hardik can very well be out of the competition.

If that is the case, Rohit Sharma needs to find a perfect replacement and he needs to do it quickly as his team will be taking on a high-flying Bangladesh after a day's rest. Let us have a look at some players from the Asia Cup squad who can replace Pandya.

#3 Axar Patel

England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
Patel (right) can be the straight all-rounder to all-rounder swap

India does not possess a repertoire of quality all-rounders, and hence, finding an all-rounder as a replacement for Hardik Pandya can be a tough job. Axar Patel can be the likely straight swap Shastri and Sharma might be looking for. The job of the fifth bowler was expected to be done by Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, but now that the former is injured, India might look for someone who can bowl a good chunk of overs.

Axar Patel has played 38 ODIs for India and is five wickets away from 50 ODI wickets. He has a highly impressive economy rate of slightly over four runs per over. Speaking of his batting ability, he has scored 181 runs in ODI cricket and has a strike rate of nearly 100.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Khaleel Ahmed Leisure Reading
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
India's best possible starting XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be rested for Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's ideal Playing XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Without Kohli, this playing XI can still...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the Group...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India may not win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's projected eleven against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us