Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why UAE is the best venue for the tournament

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
525   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:41 IST

Six teams will battle it out for Asian supremacy
Six teams will battle it out for Asian supremacy

The UAE is hosting the Asia Cup for the first time instead of India due to political reasons. Even though an odd choice, given that the rest of the teams do have some good stadiums to host the tournament, playing in the UAE comes with benefits of its own.

The cash-rich emirates have more than enough resources to ensure the smooth running of the tournament along with providing the teams a comfortable stay.

Home to the ICC headquarters, the UAE also allows the cricketing governing board to keep an eye on the tournament and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to keep a close check.

With all that said, there are a few vital reasons why the UAE can prove to be a long-term host for the tournament. Let’s take a look at three such reasons, and how the UAE is a better option than other countries to host the tournament.

#3 Playing Conditions

The battle between bat and ball is equal
The battle between bat and ball is equal

UAE usually has the hot and humid weather for at least nine out of 12 months. The rest of the three months have a completely opposite cold and dry outlook. Yet, the playing conditions in the UAE are much better than many other countries.

The UAE provides 6-7 months which are ideal for cricket and the pitches are prepared by world-class curators to ensure each game has an equal balance between bat and ball. Very few venues around the world have conditions that favor both the bowlers and batsmen, and Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi are among them.

Batsmen, spin bowlers, and seam bowlers have all enjoyed success in the UAE. From Waqar Younis to Dale Steyn, Mohammad Shehzad to Younis Khan, and Harbajhan Singh to Shahid Afridi, many legends of the game have been successful in the UAE.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Mohammad Shahzad Leisure Reading
Ali Akber
ANALYST
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible reasons why Pakistan can defeat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: One player to watch out for from each team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Assessing the contenders for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bowlers who are expected to do well in...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us