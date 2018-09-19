Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 things India need to overcome in order to beat Pakistan

Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
357   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:42 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
The Indian top order has to come good

This Asia Cup has already sprung up many surprises -- first, Sri Lanka being knocked out by Afghanistan and then Hong Kong coming close to an improbable win against India. 

Perhaps, that was the biggest of the surprises one could never expect. Hong Kong had to chase down 285 in order to beat India. At a point in the match, it looked like they were going to do the unthinkable. Unfortunately, they fell short by 26 runs. They put on a brave display and were hailed by the cricketing fraternity.

Another big match is on the cards and this is perhaps the biggest of the tournament. It is India versus Pakistan and the biggest match of this year perhaps. The last time these two sides met, it was an emotional outing for both the teams.

Pakistan finally got the better of their bitter rivals and what better time to achieve it? It was the final of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan won comprehensively. They beat India by 150+ runs.

India will be eager to turn things around this time and make no mistake, this current Indian line up, sans Virat Kohli, is still strong enough to beat Pakistan. However, they need to overcome three things if they are going to do it this time around.

Let's have a look at them:

1. Their energy levels

No one expected that India would have to play 100 overs on Tuesday. Hong Kong were to chase 285 and to be honest, I didn't even think that they'd last 30 overs against this formidable Indian bowling line-up. Also, Pakistan gave them a brutal thrashing and India were expected to give them worse. Hong Kong came up short by 26 runs.

India will be a tired team when they take on Pakistan in this enthralling encounter. They need to overcome their tiredness and produce their best efforts on the field. They have to do this if they are to beat Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan will look to bat first as the relentless heat would tire the India team out. The Indians have to watch out for their fatigue levels and give their best shot.

2. Mohammad Amir's exploits with the new ball

The last 3 encounters between these two teams have seen something common. Amir simply destroyed the Indian top-order with the new ball in his hands. India pipped Pakistan twice in those three encounters but on the third one, they had to pay the price.

India need to overcome Mohammad Amir and need to negate him with safety and caution if they are to produce a decent batting total. The top order has to come good and provide a strong platform for the middle-order. If Amir is overlooked, it'll be a costly mistake for India.

New Zealand v Pakistan - 1st ODI
One of the best.

3. Memories of their previous encounter against Pakistan in the CT 2017 final

As I said before, it was an emotional match. And more importantly, it was an embarrassing defeat for India. Pakistan showed them what their bowling could do and, in all likelihood, it might have dented the confidence of the Indian batsmen against the new ball. This is because they couldn't come good against it when it really mattered.

Even though both the teams have qualified for the super four, this match would determine this team's confidence as they would have to face Pakistan once again in the super four. Super four matches cannot be taken lightly as upsets can be expected. India need to play keeping the future in mind. 

India are required to be at their very best if they are to beat Pakistan in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Mohammad Amir Great Cricketing Contests
Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
