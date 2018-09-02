Asia Cup 2018: 4 Indian players who were unlucky to miss out

The Battle to be termed as the Champions of Asia is just around the corner. The legacy that the tournament carries can simply be understood by the fact that it has been around for 34 years. The cricketing world has witnessed a total of 13 editions of the Asia Cup, Indian Team being the most successful having won a total of 6 editions.

Asia Cup, this time around promises to be more enthralling than any of its previous editions, thanks to evenly matched participating teams with their own set of given strengths and weaknesses, so much so that no team can simply be written off as a minnow.

The Indian Team still looks pretty much the strongest on paper and surely can be counted as the contender for the title. With a large pool of talented players who have been in good form and a core that has consistently done well over the past few years, India has a lot going by their side.

Though the selectors have scripted out a decent looking squad, there were still a few deserving contenders who were unlucky to miss out on a place in the team. Asia Cup will get underway on 15th September, So with around 15 more days to go, Here are 4 names who we think were unlucky to miss out on making it to the squad.

Note: All the stats are accurate as of 1 September 2018

#4) Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar was phenomenal for CSK in the IPL

Deepak Chahar packs the ability to swing the ball both the ways and can prove to be destructive right from the start of the innings. Recently, the youngster has attracted a lot of attention from all the corners, owing to some strong power-packed performances in the IPL. He has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit as well.

Even in the recently concluded Quadrangular series, his contributions might not sound very influential at the first go, he was still pretty much the important part of India-A team. He picked a total of 4 wickets in as many games, the highlight being the impressive economy rate of 4.51.

Also, the utility that he adds as a pinch hitter cannot simply be written off. He gave a glimpse and a couple in the IPL, and even in the quadrangular series, he played a couple of impressive cameos down the order.

