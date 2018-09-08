Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of the tournament

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.00K   //    08 Sep 2018, 18:27 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The Asia Cup 2018 will begin next week and it is anticipated to be a good tournament. The last Asia Cup was held in T20 format but this one will be a One-Day tournament. This is the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and UAE will host the tournament. Meanwhile, the host team UAE will not participate in the Asia Cup.

Six Asian teams are scheduled to play the Asia Cup and they are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. As a matter of fact, Hong Kong qualified for the tournament after winning the Asia Cup Qualifier. The last Asia Cup was held in Bangladesh and India won the tournament after defeating the host team in the final.

India are definitely the favourites to win the Asia Cup and they are the defending champions. But teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cannot be ruled out. India are the most successful team of the tournament and won the Asia Cup six times. Similarly, Sri Lanka clinched the title five times, whereas Pakistan won the Asia Cup twice.

The UAE pitches are suitable for batting and the batsmen are expected to dominate the Asia Cup. Several teams have top-notch batsmen in the squad and there are numerous players who can be the leading run-scorers of the tournament.

Here we discuss 4 batsmen who are adept to be the leading run scorers of the Asia Cup:

#4 Tamim Iqbal

England v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Tamim will lead the Bangladeshi batting

The Bangladeshi opener is certainly one of the best of the tournament and he is the pillar of the Bangladeshi batting line-up. The left-handed batsman has scored plenty of runs in the last three years and he is a stupendous ODI player now. Since the 2015 ODI World Cup, Tamim has scored 2180 ODI runs at an average of 62.

Additionally, Tamim is Bangladesh's leading run scorer in every format. He is a veteran in the ODI format and he has played 181 ODI matches for his country. The 29-year-old has scored 6,305 ODI runs, and he has a batting average of 35.84.

In fact, he also has 11 centuries and 43 half-centuries in the ODI format. Therefore, he is a front-runner to be the leading run scorer of the tournament. He missed the 2016 Asia Cup but he will be determined to make a mark this time.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan BCCI Cricketers of the Week
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 factors that can impact team India's...
RELATED STORY
Why winning Asia cup will not be a cakewalk for India?
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
How does the Indian squad for the Asia Cup look like
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hasan Ali beats Virat Kohli's Yo-Yo test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us