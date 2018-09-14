Asia Cup 2018: 5 Batsman from 5 different teams who can be the top run-scorer in the tournament

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side in the absence of Virat Kohli

The Asia Cup 2018 will commence from 15th of September and the core members of Indian Team have already left for the marquee tourney. The Asia cup has been the battleground between 3 main teams of the tournament Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan.

The format this time around is the usual ODI format, a departure from the experiment of the T20 format in the previous edition. This tournament with its arrival always gives a new life to the already celebrated rivalry between India and Pakistan.

The resting of Virat Kohli balances all the teams in the tournament this time around. The famed rivalry between Amir-Kohli has now shifted to Rohit-Amir. So, we will look at a list of five different batsmen who can top the batting charts that hail from five different teams-

#5 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Mohammad Nabi has become the lynchpin in the middle order for Afghanistan

Afghanistan is fairly new to the International arena in terms of playing against strong teams but they have shown they can hold their own in crunch matches.

Nabi has proved that he has become more than a capable all-rounder for his side by scoring 2315 runs and snaring 109 wickets for his team.

This will be Afghanistan's second outing for the cup after a promising start in 2014 where they thumped Bangladesh to finish second last.

#4 Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Tamim Iqbal has turned a new leaf in his career post the 2015 World Cup

Tamim Iqbal has turned a new leaf in his career post the 2015 World Cup. He has 2180 runs in 41 matches at an average of 62.38 with seven of his 11 ODI hundreds coming in this period alone.

The once swashbuckling opener has changed his playing style to a more calmer one where he tends to build long innings more often than not. Bangladesh will need this a lot more from him if they have to win the Asia cup for the very first time after failing to cross the line twice.

