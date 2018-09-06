Asia Cup 2018: 5 factors that can impact team India's performance

Nikhil Sandeep FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 06 Sep 2018, 07:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With India close to wrapping up their tour in England, backend operations have quite surely begun to ensure team India emerge definitive winners in the competition amongst Asia's best. The Asia cup commences September 15th featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the underdog qualifier team for which we have, Hong Kong and UAE battling it out at Kuala Lumpur.

Team India have made their announcements, shutting doors to many of the predictions and bringing alive a few. Fans are definitely left waiting to hear more about the remaining slots to be filled post the India-A games which are currently taking place. However, there are some splendid highlights from this squad which has been declared along with a new leader and a couple of comebacks we've been anticipating. With some swing greats, a new left arm speedster, deep batting options, the legendary finisher, this current Asia cup squad is an a la carte for talent and let us not forget that we're day by day inching closer towards the World Cup.

So here are the top five highlights from Team India's squad and other factors to watch out for this Asia Cup.

#5 Rohit Sharma as captain

The new captain

Rohit Sharma, the most successful IPL captain leads India from the front at the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma took charge in the series against Sri Lanka and started off with a bang by clinching the winner hat. Then came the Nidahas trophy where again Rohit Sharma led an alternative side to a thrilling victory over Bangladesh defining him to be a more than an able captain in the absence of Virat Kohli.

As the captain, Rohit Sharma's batting average touched 35.60 in the recently concluded Nidahas trophy. Sharma can boast of a mammoth 217 in 3 innings at an average of 108.0 as well as an average of 54 in the ODI & T20I formats respectively when Sri Lanka toured India in December. Sharma is a sound leader, with phenomenal batting records especially on sub-continent tracks and is a definite must watch in this upcoming Asia Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT