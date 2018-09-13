Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players that were royally ignored by selectors for Asia Cup

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
527   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:44 IST

Rishabh Pant was not selected in the Squad for the Asia Cup

The Indian team of sixteen players for the Asia Cup has been announced. Virat Kohli is given some rest from the entire tournament as he is still not fully recovered from his back problem. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain the Indian team in Dubai in the absence of Kohli. Rohit has experience in captainship as he has led his IPL team Mumbai Indians to title victory thrice in his leadership. So, Rohit has been given a big responsibility in the Asia Cup to lead the Indian side to victory in the tournament.

It would be a significant tournament for India to check its preparations for the World Cup 2019 in England. India would be facing teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hongkong, Afganistan, and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

There were players which were royally ignored by the selectors. These players are constantly proving their worth by their performances in the IPL as well as the domestic circuit. India is currently facing a huge issue with its middle order nonperformance.

India also needs a sixth bowling option who can bowl when the team needs him. So, selectors should have shown faith in the youngsters and prepare a good and fresh team for the World Cup.

Here are those players who were unfairly left out from the Asia Cup.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

Ravindra Jadeja was ignored as the third spinner of the team for the Asia Cup. It is baffling to see the selectors prefer Axar Patel over Jadeja all the time. Jadeja is a better all-rounder than Axar Patel any time. Jadeja is also a brilliant fielder. He is lightning quick on the field and very accurate in his throws.

Jadeja is a very economical and accurate bowler. He finishes his overs quickly and you could find various jokes on social media on this issue. Jadeja has gained a lot of experience over the years. So, it was quite shocking when the selectors ignored him again. Jadeja is also a good pinch hitter and he has batted with Dhoni in several chases.

He let out his anger on the field in the last Test against England where he was given the chance to play. He scored 86 not out in the first inning, which gave India a fighting chance in the game. He also took 7 wickets in that test which proves he is a better all-rounder. Jadeja should be again given a chance in the ODI to prove his worth.


Gavish Soni
ANALYST
