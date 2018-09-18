Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team

Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
227   //    18 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

Hong Kong are participating in Asia Cup for the third time
Hong Kong are participating in Asia Cup for the third time

Hong Kong defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur to get a chance to compete at the Asia Cup 2018. In a rain-curtailed match, Hong Kong won a thrilling match by two wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2018.

Hong Kong was set 179 to win from 24 overs. Aizaz Khan was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul. In reply, Hong Kong never really felt comfortable in the chase but still managed to win the match. For the host nation UAE, opener Ashfaq Ahmed had scored 79 off just 51 balls while the rest of the batsmen failed to put up a decent contribution.

Hong Kong shattered the dream of the host nation to play at the Asia Cup 2018 in front of their home crowd. Hong Kong coach Simon Cook believes that cricket is largely an amateur sport in Hong Kong and even now, they play one week and then have three weeks off.

Very less number of matches in the domestic circuit makes it difficult to pick players for the national team. But still, a lot has been done over the years to promote the game. Contracts given to 13 players is a step in the right direction.

The average age of the current side is 25, which is kind of a peak age for a cricketer. The performance in the Asia Cup will help the sport receive the kind of attention it deserves back home.

Here we take a look at 5 things of note about the Hong Kong cricket team:

#1 Participation in Asia Cup

Comprehensively beaten by Pakistan in their 1st match
They were comprehensively beaten by Pakistan in their first match

Hong Kong has taken part in the Asia Cup twice before. They have earlier participated in 2004 and 2008 editions. In the 2004 Asia Cup, they lost matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan and thus were eliminated from the tournament.

In the 2008 edition, they lost to India and Pakistan. Their journey in 2018 also looks tough after being drawn in Group A with India and Pakistan again.

#2 Highest Total

They scored 323 for four against Papua New Guinea
They scored 323 for four against Papua New Guinea

During the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2017 in Dubai, Hong Kong registered its highest team total. They scored 323 for four against Papua New Guinea. The team won the match by 93 runs.

It is to be seen how their batsmen perform against the seasoned bowling line-ups of India and Pakistan. They can take some inspiration from Afghanistan’s performance against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 133/0 (27.0 ov)
LIVE
Hong Kong need 153 runs to win from 23.0 overs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
