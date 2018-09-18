Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's 6 memorable finals victories in Asia Cup

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
511   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:52 IST

Enter captio
Captains of all the participating nations with the trophy at the trophy unveiling ceremony at Dubai stadium

Asia Cup 2018 is underway and India are playing their opener against Hong Kong. The Asia Cup has always been a very memorable tournament for India and they have won the title a record 6-times.

Sri Lanka have won the title 5 times and is one of the most successful teams in the tournament. Albeit Virat Kohli is not part of this edition of the tournament, sky is the limit for the talent that the Indian team has.

#1 India def. Sri Lanka and Pakistan, 1984

<p>
India won their first title in 1984 that was held in round-robin format

This was the first edition of the tournament and was held in the Round-Robin fashion. India beat Pakistan and Sri Lanka to win the title.

In their first game of the tournament, which was against Sri Lanka, Chetan Sharma and Madan Lal destroyed the opposition camp picking up 3 wickets each. Surinder Khanna scored a half-century in the run-chase.

In the second game, against arch-rivals Pakistan, India gave a target of 189 after batting first. In their run chase, 4 run outs spelled disaster for Pakistan as they were bundled out for just 134 runs. Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny picked up 3 wickets each.

#2 India def. Sri Lanka, 1988

Ent
Vengsarkar played a crucial knock in the finals

India were pitted against Sri Lanka in the finals of the 1988 Asia Cup at Dhaka. After winning the toss, India chose to bowl first. Sri Lanka had a disastrous outing with the bat as they lost 4 wickets, because of run-out and managed to score a mere 176.

Chasing a low total of 177, India lost two wickets for 69 but the duo of Sidhu-Vengsarkar stitched a key 86-run partnership to take India home. Vengsarkar scored 50 off 81 and Sidhu scored 76 off 87.

Sidhu was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match and Sri Lanka once again lost in the finals to India.


Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
