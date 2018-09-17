Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:35 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
India v Pakistan

Asian giants India and Pakistan are set to clash once again on September 19 in the Asia Cup 2018 and whenever these two teams are up against each other, a high voltage match is always guaranteed.

The arch-rivals have locked horns 12 times in the history of Asia Cup where India has six wins to their name while Pakistan has won five matches.

Here are four matches between these two arch rivals in this multi-nation tournament:

#1 2002: Yousuf guides Pakistan to a 44-run victory

Mohammad Yousuf's unbeaten century helped Pakistan post a massive total of 295/7 on the board. He also got contributions from Saeed Anwar and Moin Khan.

Ajay Jadeja scored 93 runs for India in the second innings but they were not enough as India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the Indian team fall 44 runs short of the target.

It was also the final One Day International match for Ajay Jadeja and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
