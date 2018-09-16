Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup got underway at the Dubai International Stadium on the 15th of September. The first game saw Bangladesh romp to a mammoth 137-run victory over Sri Lanka.

With the games coming thick and fast, one can expect the battle for Asian supremacy to heat up in the coming days, with the showpiece clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the 19th of September.

The Asian cricketing giants have put on a spectacle for the cricketing fraternity over the years. The event has provided a platform to numerous individuals to announce themselves on the big stage. Whenever the Asia Cup comes around, fans wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketing stars locking horns with each other.

The Asia Cup brings together the cream of Asian cricket and a look at a combined eleven of the players plying their trade at this year’s Asia Cup would be fascinating indeed.

Through this article, I have compiled an eleven, consisting of players who are playing the tournament. Without further ado, here is a look at the best possible eleven from the players at the Asia Cup.

