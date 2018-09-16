Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    16 Sep 2018, 21:17 IST

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup got underway at the Dubai International Stadium on the 15th of September. The first game saw Bangladesh romp to a mammoth 137-run victory over Sri Lanka.

With the games coming thick and fast, one can expect the battle for Asian supremacy to heat up in the coming days, with the showpiece clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the 19th of September.

The Asian cricketing giants have put on a spectacle for the cricketing fraternity over the years. The event has provided a platform to numerous individuals to announce themselves on the big stage. Whenever the Asia Cup comes around, fans wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketing stars locking horns with each other.

The Asia Cup brings together the cream of Asian cricket and a look at a combined eleven of the players plying their trade at this year’s Asia Cup would be fascinating indeed.

Through this article, I have compiled an eleven, consisting of players who are playing the tournament. Without further ado, here is a look at the best possible eleven from the players at the Asia Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Dubai International Stadium Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams &...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Players to look out for in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us