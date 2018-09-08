Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Commentators team announced

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
08 Sep 2018, 19:56 IST

Australia v England - First Test: Day 1
Kevin Pietersen

ACC Asia Cup 2018 is set to begin from September 15 in the United Arab Emirates. The first match will take place between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Apart from Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be another host for the tournament. Six Test playing teams apart from Hong Kong, who qualified after winning the Qualifiers will lock horn against each other.

The six teams are divided into two groups: Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B will have Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Last week, squads of all six teams were announced and today the star-studded team of the commentators for the tournament was announced. The team comprises of three Indians, two Pakistanis, two Sri Lankans, two Australians and a person each from England and Bangladesh.

The elite list will contain Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan from India; Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja from Pakistan; Russell Arnold and Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka; Brett Lee and Dean Jones from Australia; Athar Ali Khan and Kevin Pietersen from Bangladesh and England respectively.

The name of Zaheer Khan has also been given as a cover if VVS Laxman is unable to make it to the tournament.

Full schedule:

Sep 15, Sat: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 16, Sun: Pakistan vs TBC, 2nd Match, Group A

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 17, Mon: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 18, Tue: India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 19, Wed: India vs Pakistan, 5th Match, Group A

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 20, Thu: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 21, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 23, Sun: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 25, Tue: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 26, Wed: TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 28, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Final

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai


Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
