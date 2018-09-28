Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: 6 players to watch out for

Debjyoti Bhakta

India and Bangladesh have qualified for the finals of Asia Cup 2018. Both will meet each other on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Both the teams have made their best strategy before the encounter. Let us have a look at the top six players to watch out for.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Mushfiqur Rahim knows how to handle the circumstance when the team is under pressure. He is the premier wicket-keeper of the side.

He is the second highest run scorer in the tournament. He has scored 297 runs with a century and an average of 74.25. He is the highest individual scorer of the competition with a score of 144 against Sri Lanka.

Mushi has 195 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in his ODI career. He reached the landmark of 5000 ODI runs against Afghanistan on 23 September in this tournament.

#2 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is a destructive batsman across the limited overs format. He is the captain of India in the tournament.

He is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 269 runs with a century at an average of 134.50. He scored an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan on September 23.

'Hitman' reached the landmark of 7000 ODI runs against Pakistan on 23 September in this tournament.

