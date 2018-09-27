Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical analysis

Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
280   //    27 Sep 2018, 18:48 IST

India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The 2018 Asia Cup will conclude on 28 September in Dubai International Stadium with the final being played between India and Bangladesh.

The two teams will face each other for the second time in the 2018 Asia Cup. It will also be the second Asia Cup Final to feature India and Bangladesh as these two teams met in the final of the last Asia Cup that was held in 2016. 

India had registered an eight-wicket win to clinch the Asia Cup, 2016 -- which was also the only edition to have T20 matches and not ODIs.

The ongoing tournament has witnessed some cracking encounters, including the India-Afghanistan tie and even a last ball decider between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

13 editions of Asia Cup have happened so far with the first edition happening back in 1984. It is surprising that India and Bangladesh have only met once in the final so far and will clash only for the second time in an Asia Cup final in its 14th edition.

Let's see what the stats say for India- Bangladesh Asia Cup Finale:

#1 Asia Cup Titles- Sri Lanka were the hosts in 1986 and India had boycotted that edition due to strained cricketing relations between the two nations. Despite this occasion, India has won the Asia Cup maximum times -- with six titles to their name. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won five and two Asia Cup titles, respectively, and Bangladesh is yet to win it's first Asia Cup title

#2 ICC ODI Ranking- India currently stands at No. 2 in the ICC ODI team rankings with a rating of 122 while Bangladesh is down at No. 7 with 90 rating points. Looking at the ICC ranks Bangladesh seems an easy win for India.

#3 ODI head to head- India and Bangladesh have played a total of 34 matches against each other, the match of Asia Cup Super Four being their last encounter in which India thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets. Out of the 34 matches, 28 times India has emerged victorious and in 5 matches Bangladesh outpowered India with 1 match ending in a tie.

#4 Captain's record in ODI- In absence of Virat Kohli Indian team is led by in-form opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Sharma has won six of seven ODI matches as India captain with a win percentage of 85%.

Four of six victories came in the current Asia Cup. On the hand, Mashrafe Mortaza has led from the front to guide Bangladesh to the 2018 Asia Cup final.

Out of the 63 ODI matches as Bangladesh captain, Mortaza has won 35 with a win percentage of mere 57.37%. Win percentage shows Rohit Sharma stronger but undoubtedly Mortaza has the advantage of experience in captaincy.

#5 Win percentage in Asia Cup- Till date, India has played 53 Asia Cup matches and has won 35 with a win percentage of 66.03%, while Bangladesh has played 47 Asia Cup matches and has won only 10 with a win percentage of just above 21%.

#6 Leading run scorer- Out of the three top scorers in the tournament two are Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma sitting at first and third positions respectively. Dhawan is the leading run scorer in the tournament with 327 runs in four matches, while Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim is the second highest run scorer with 297 runs in four matches.

#7 Leading wicket taker- It is the only department where Bangladesh player is in lead. Out of the three top wicket-takers in the tournament, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh is at No. 2 with eight wickets in his bag followed by Indian yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah at No. 3 with 7 wickets. However, Bumrah has played only three matches in comparison to Mustafizur's four matches. Rashid Khan who is already out of the tournament is at the top with 10 wickets in five matches.

#8 Place of the final match- India will have the advantage in final as the match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, where India have played all of their 2018 Asia Cup matches. Bangladesh has played only twice at Dubai International Stadium in the tournament as most of their matches held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

#9 Performance so far in the Asia Cup 2018- Other than the tie against Afghanistan in their last match of super four, India has won all their matches with a big margin in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh won 1 of 2 group stage matches and 2 of 3 super four matches in the tournament and made it to the finals by stunning Pakistan by 37 runs in a thrilling encounter.

#10 Previous encounters in tournament finals- India and Bangladesh have battled out in just two tournament finals so far and both went in favour of India.

Their first tournament final was T20 Asia Cup 2016 that held in Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, where India whipped the hosts by eight wickets.

Another occasion was Nidahas Trophy final and in this nail-biting encounter, India defeated Bangladesh by four wickets.

The Men in Blue needed five runs off the last ball and Dinesh Kartik became the hero on the day as he played a superb cameo and hit a maximum on the last ball, helping India clinch the trophy.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why India-Bangladesh could be a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 1, India vs Bangladesh:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final: Why Bangladesh are more dangerous...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh, Tips and tricks to...
RELATED STORY
ASIA CUP 2018- Super Four: IND vs BAN Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India will defend their title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us