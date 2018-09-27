Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018 Final: Why Bangladesh are more dangerous than Pakistan

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
65   //    27 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Bangladesh has a dangerous bowling attack

Bangladesh knocking Pakistan out of the Asia Cup 2018 doesn't seem to be an upset. The way Pakistani team was playing it looked inevitable. They had a solitary convincing performance, which came against minnows HongKong in the first round of the tournament. Bangladesh has had its own problems during the tournament, which were further compounded by the absence of their key player - Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh top order is a serious cause for concern and in absence of Tamim Iqbal, it looks their weakest link. Stalwarts like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have bailed them out of trouble, almost everytime.

On the other hand, India has looked clinical in almost every match. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan were comprehensively beaten by India in the initial stages of the tournament. Having said that, India has one chink in their armor - their fragile middle order. If a bowling unit can go through the Indian top order then there is every possibility of them running through the Indian middle order as a knife goes through the butter.


England & India Net Sessions
India will hope that the experienced MS Dhoni returns to form and solidifies the fragile Indian middle order

If Bangladesh can get an early wicket in the final then it can set the cat among the pigeons. The untested middle order will find it difficult to get the Bangladeshi bowlers (who do not offer any pace on the ball) away. Pakistani bowlers are easy to get away on these kinds of pitches as they offer a lot of pace on the ball which batsman can use to their advantage.

Bangladesh bowling unit looks better placed to exploit this weakness of Indian batting in comparison to Pakistani bowling, which looks one dimensional. On the low and slow pitch of Dubai International stadium Bangladesh has the right kind of attack to exploit the conditions. Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza are not express bowlers by any stretch of the imagination, but, on these kinds of wickets, bowlers need variation not pace. Both these bowlers have a lot of variety and tricks up their sleeve. Also, Bangladesh has a decent line up of spinners at their disposal, unlike Pakistan.


Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
The 23-year-old, Mustafizur can cause India some serious problems

However, Bangladeshi batting is as fragile as Pakistani batting and Indian bowlers are in top form, which will certainly make things difficult for Bangladesh. They would mainly be dependent on Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to put up a good score on the board. It would certainly be a sign of worry if Bangladesh manages to put up a good total or show up with the bat while chasing. India needs to have a good all-round performance in order to be crowned as champions of Asia.

It won't be unfair to say that Bangladesh's qualification for the final has not only robbed the chance of another mouth-watering India-Pakistan final, but it has also made the road to title a little more bumpy for India.


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mushfiqur Rahim Mustafizur Rahman Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why India-Bangladesh could be a...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bangladesh can win the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: We are a dangerous team insists Bangladesh...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who can be rested for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's strongest playing XI to beat...
RELATED STORY
ASIA CUP 2018- Super Four: IND vs BAN Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 1, India vs Bangladesh:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh, Tips and tricks to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us