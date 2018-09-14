Asia Cup 2018: Four Best Bowling Pairs

Bimarsh Adhikari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 853 // 14 Sep 2018, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bumrah will be India's lethal weapon

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup which is all set to commence on 15th September will see its final match being played on 28 September in Dubai, between two teams out of the six, Afganistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The defending champions are the official hosts, although the tournament is being held in UAE. The cracking contests will have a lot of star bowlers, sending the batsmen to the pavilion.

Now, let's have a look at three bowling pairs who possess the ability to trouble even the best batsmen, in the Asia Cup 2018.

#4 Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi (Afganistan)

Rashid and Nabi have taken the most wickets (160 wickets) as a pair since 2016.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been troubling the opposition batting unit, with their leg-spin and off-break as they have picked a total of 160 wickets, after the start of the year 2016, at a stunning average of just 17.5, picking up a wicket in every 25 balls and conceding just about 4 runs per over.

Although their wickets haven't come against the best teams in the world, they undeniably carry the talent and flair to trouble any batsmen in the Asia Cup, with their spin bowling. Nobody should be surprised if they end their campaign as the best bowling pair of the tournament.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Bumrah and Bhuvi are undoubtedly the best death bowlers at the moment

The defending champions India are truly blessed to have Bhuvi and Bumrah in their playing XI. The two extremely talented fast bowlers have proved themselves as one of the best opening bowlers in ODIs and unparalleled death bowlers.

After the onset of 2016, the duo has picked up 94 wickets, at a mild average of 29.25 and strike rate of 35.4. In addition to this, they concede just under five runs per over, which is pretty good for bowlers who continuously bowl in the powerplay and the death overs.

Although their average and strike rate seems a bit high, compared to their talent, their contributions for India in ODIs cannot be neglected at all.

Even their one or two wickets in the powerplay has played a vital role in setting the plot for the spinners to display their magic.

This bowling pair can surely bother the opposition batsmen, early in the innings and in the death overs as well.

1 / 3 NEXT