Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like

Cricket first came into existence in England and later spread to Australia and other British colonies. The first edition of the Asia Cup took place in the year 1984 in Sharjah. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are the major nations part of this prestigious league. India is the most successful team winning it six times ( five in ODIs and 1 in T20s ) while Sri Lanka is the second most successful team winning it five times.

The 14th edition of the tournament is scheduled to start, from 15th September, the qualifier is going to start on 29th August. Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka have made a direct entry to the Asia Cup whereas the remaining two slots are up for grabs in the qualifiers. Virat Kohli-led Indian side are one of the favorites to win the tournament with most of their bases covered. With nearly a month to go, We will look at the possible Indian squad.

Openers- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma.

India is one of the few countries to have an opening combination which hasn't changed over a long time. Shikhar Dhawan, the left-handed opening batsman who scored plenty of runs in the ODIs, was in a pale form against England in both the ODIs and Tests.

Dhawan will continue to be a part of the playing XI as he is an integral part of the Indian setup. Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers in the world and is a mainstay in the Indian side. So there is no sense of changing the opening order.

Middle-order - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, and Shreyas Iyer.

KL Rahul was thought to be a perfect solution for the No.4 spot but failed to reach the expectations. He will get the nod for the Asia Cup as he got a century in the T20I series against England.

Suresh Raina can be the sixth bowler for the Indian side. Raina can add the experience to the inconsistent Indian middle order which has backfired in the recent past. There is no point of dropping Iyer as he hasn't had many match games in the recent past.

