India announce replacements for Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
9.66K   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:42 IST

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Jadeja will fly down to Dubai for the rest of the tournament

The Indian cricket team have announced replacements for Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur for the ongoing Asia Cup.

According to Cricket Country, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul are to fly down to Dubai to replace Axar and Shardul, who are injured.

While Axar is suffering from a thumb injury, Shardul is suffering from a groin injury. The pacer played in India's first match against Hong Kong but was extremely expensive, giving away a lot of runs.

Jadeja last played an ODI for India against West Indies in 2017. He was a part of India's playing XI in the final Test against England last month and picked up 7 wickets with the ball in the entire match and scored 86 in the first innings.

He is currently playing for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Siddharth Kaul has played two ODIs for the Men in Blue so far, both against England. However, he failed to pick up a single wicket and was quite expensive as well.

He is currently a part of the Punjab squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Indian cricket team topped their group in the ongoing Asia Cup, defeating Hong Kong and Pakistan. They faced an extremely tough time against the minnows but managed to defeat Pakistan extremely easily.

They have now moved on to the Super 4 stage where they will face Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

