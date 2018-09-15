Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Opportunity for Indians to go into high gear against Hong Kong

Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
190   //    15 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
India will look to find the right balance in this Asia Cup keeping World Cup in sight

India will start its Asia Cup campaign on 18th September vs Hong Kong. Though it might look like a no competition, India has many things to gain from this encounter. With many limited overs players on rest since the ODI series in England, they would like some match practice and India can try their best batting combination too.

With Virat Kohli not playing, it might just be the best opportunity for KL Rahul to prove his worth. But this will probably be his one final chance because if he fails this time around, it would be very hard for him to make a cut in this Indian team, especially in middle order.

India would also like to solve their middle order conundrum. We might see MS Dhoni batting at 4 with Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu taking the finisher's role. Ambati Rayudu will be desperate to prove a point after his omission from the England tour due to fitness reasons.

In the bowling department, India might give the opportunity to young sensation Khaleel Ahmed with Bumrah and probably Bhuvi on rest for this game to keep them fresh for the big encounter against Pakistan the very next day.

In the spin department, it would be the same combo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. They could be the most important players in this tournament on slow and dry pitches. Hardik Pandya after his poor showing in the Test series barring the 3rd test would love to get into action and boost his confidence going ahead since he still is very important to India's balance, especially in limited overs cricket.

Hong Kong on the other side with nothing to lose really will try to give their best shot and hope that they at least run India close in the match.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Hong Kong Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket addict and amateur writer. Writing liberates you Spread Love
Asia Cup 2018: Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Expected Indian Line-up for Asia Cup match against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong's journey to the trophy
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong beat UAE by 2 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How India will line up in the tournament
RELATED STORY
"We had a point to prove," says Hong Kong skipper...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Today, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us