Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's probable XI for Super Four matches

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.55K   //    20 Sep 2018, 17:13 IST

Enter caption

An average show versus 'minnows' Hong Kong had given Indian fans a jolt and least of them had thought of a 'big-turnaround' within the period of 24 hours at the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

The Virat Kohli-less India had a thumping outing against Pakistan in their second match of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Men-in-Blue lashed back at the critics in style by posting a big win of 8 wickets.

A superb bowling display was followed by a decent batting show, taking India home easily. Nonetheless, India faced a big blow with the likes of Hardik Pandya's injury.

The all-rounder injured himself midway through the match. This didn't stop there for India, as two more players were ruled out of the tournament, due to injuries.

Due to these blows, India announced the replacements and that might result in several changes in the 'Super Four' round, which starts on Friday with India taking on Bangladesh.

Here is a look at India's probable XI:

TOP ORDER

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

India's opening stand of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stood tall against Pakistan by forming an 86-run stand, helping India chase down the total easily. The duo has been opening the innings for India for quite a long time and India would want them to continue to contribute continuously at the top.

Ambati Rayudu played at number three in the first two matches and made an impressive appearance both times. In the first match, he scored 60 while in the second, he remained not out on 31. He will probably continue batting at three for the rest of the tournament.

MIDDLE ORDER

Australia v India - Game 5
Manish Pandey

India have been trying to fill the void in the middle order for a long time and Asia Cup has been good for them so far. Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batsman, batted at number four in the tournament and had outings in both the Hong Kong and Pakistan encounters.

However, he needs to convert starts to big knocks in order to cement his place in the team. With Hardik Pandya having been ruled out of the tournament, India would like to bring in one more batsman to balance the side. Manish Pandey, who has been in good form recently, is expected to make it to the side for Super Fours.

Experienced MS Dhoni was upgraded to number five spot, though that went otherwise for him in the first match as he scored a duck. He would now probably play at number six in upcoming matches.

We all know how dangerous he can prove to be on a given day and India would hope he does well for them in the upcoming matches.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Kedar Jadhav Great Cricketing Contests Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
Asia Cup 2018: Super Four schedule announced | India to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview, Predicted XI,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: Who's stronger - India or Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6
AFG 147/5 (36.0 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
Super Four Match 2 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us