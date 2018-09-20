Asia Cup 2018: India's probable XI for Super Four matches

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.55K // 20 Sep 2018, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An average show versus 'minnows' Hong Kong had given Indian fans a jolt and least of them had thought of a 'big-turnaround' within the period of 24 hours at the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

The Virat Kohli-less India had a thumping outing against Pakistan in their second match of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Men-in-Blue lashed back at the critics in style by posting a big win of 8 wickets.

A superb bowling display was followed by a decent batting show, taking India home easily. Nonetheless, India faced a big blow with the likes of Hardik Pandya's injury.

The all-rounder injured himself midway through the match. This didn't stop there for India, as two more players were ruled out of the tournament, due to injuries.

Due to these blows, India announced the replacements and that might result in several changes in the 'Super Four' round, which starts on Friday with India taking on Bangladesh.

Here is a look at India's probable XI:

TOP ORDER

Rohit Sharma

India's opening stand of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stood tall against Pakistan by forming an 86-run stand, helping India chase down the total easily. The duo has been opening the innings for India for quite a long time and India would want them to continue to contribute continuously at the top.

Ambati Rayudu played at number three in the first two matches and made an impressive appearance both times. In the first match, he scored 60 while in the second, he remained not out on 31. He will probably continue batting at three for the rest of the tournament.

MIDDLE ORDER

Manish Pandey

India have been trying to fill the void in the middle order for a long time and Asia Cup has been good for them so far. Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batsman, batted at number four in the tournament and had outings in both the Hong Kong and Pakistan encounters.

However, he needs to convert starts to big knocks in order to cement his place in the team. With Hardik Pandya having been ruled out of the tournament, India would like to bring in one more batsman to balance the side. Manish Pandey, who has been in good form recently, is expected to make it to the side for Super Fours.

Experienced MS Dhoni was upgraded to number five spot, though that went otherwise for him in the first match as he scored a duck. He would now probably play at number six in upcoming matches.

We all know how dangerous he can prove to be on a given day and India would hope he does well for them in the upcoming matches.

1 / 3 NEXT