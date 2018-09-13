Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the tournament

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.59K   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:33 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup, will be starting in UAE from 15th of September 2018. In this edition, the six best teams of Asia viz. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be fighting against each other for the top honours .

These six teams have been divided into two groups of three teams each.

Group A: India; Pakistan; Hong Kong

Group B: Sri Lanka ; Bangladesh; Afghanistan.

After the initial round robin matches, the top 4 teams will play each other in the Super Four. The top two teams from the Super Four will play the finals, which is scheduled on the 28th of September 2018.

The 16 member Indian ODI team for the tournament was selected on September 1, 2018. In absence of regular captain, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the tournament.

The Indian Team for the Asia Cup 2018:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

In this article we have chosen the 5 most important players of the team, whose performance in the tournament will be the key to India's success.


Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
