Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI

On September 1st, National selectors announced a 16-member squad for the Asia Cup 2018. Virat Kohli has been rested after a straining tour of England. In Virat's absence, Rohit Sharma was named the Indian skipper.

Talk of the hour was the selection of young Khaleel Ahmed from Rajasthan. As the tournament gets underway on 15th September, here is best playing XI for Indian team against the qualifier team on 18th.

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper is in tremendous form as he ended up scoring 154 runs with an average of 77 in 3-match series against England. The Indian opener will have the responsibility of scoring big runs, as he always does.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander from Delhi needs to give an attacking start to India and score as many runs as possible. He is known for scoring plenty of runs in the big tournament and has to continue his legacy in the coming Asia cup. He scored 120 runs in three matches against England but was unable to covert his 30-40s into a big score in each inning.

