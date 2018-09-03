Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9.98K   //    03 Sep 2018, 15:23 IST

On September 1st, National selectors announced a 16-member squad for the Asia Cup 2018. Virat Kohli has been rested after a straining tour of England. In Virat's absence, Rohit Sharma was named the Indian skipper.

Talk of the hour was the selection of young Khaleel Ahmed from Rajasthan. As the tournament gets underway on 15th September, here is best playing XI for Indian team against the qualifier team on 18th.

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper is in tremendous form as he ended up scoring 154 runs with an average of 77 in 3-match series against England. The Indian opener will have the responsibility of scoring big runs, as he always does.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander from Delhi needs to give an attacking start to India and score as many runs as possible. He is known for scoring plenty of runs in the big tournament and has to continue his legacy in the coming Asia cup. He scored 120 runs in three matches against England but was unable to covert his 30-40s into a big score in each inning.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Respect the Tests, Adore the ODIs, Enjoy the T20s | Cricket Geek | Engineer | VK18 | RF | SCG99 | Leo10
India's best possible starting XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 magnificent centuries by Virat Kohli in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable current Asia ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
Exciting openers to watch out for in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us