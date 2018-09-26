Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI for the final

Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    26 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST

India will play the final on 28 September
India will play the final on 28 September

 As many as five changes were made in the Indian team which was expected to serve two purposes: give a few players some much-needed rest, and get the sparsely exposed middle-order into the act. Apart from Rahul, none of the new entrants managed to make a mark in the match. 

India's match against Afghanistan didn't particularly go according to plan and had to settle for a tie. Though the match served as an excellent advertisement for the game of cricket, India very well knows that they are here to win matches more than anything else.

Now India will be looking to play the highly-anticipated final with their best available combination.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

En
Dhawan and Rohit have always given a solid start in the tournament

You get the feeling that the Dhawan playing in the Asia Cup is an imposter. After a horrendous Test series in England, Dhawan's form has also seen a change along with the climate. He is the top-scorer in the tournament so far, with 327 runs to his name.

The absence of Virat Kohli was covered well by Rohit, in terms of captaincy; with some even handing him higher marks. Rohit Sharma, the batsman also came to the party notching two fifties and a hundred so far. The openers along with the spinners will decide India's fate in the final.

Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
