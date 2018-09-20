Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Bangladesh

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 681 // 20 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

India got off to a testing start in the Asia Cup 2018 as they scraped past Hong Kong by 26 runs in their opening encounter - a fixture that was expected to end in a giant-killing after Hong Kong notched up a record 174-run opening partnership.

However, the match against Pakistan proved to be more than enough to restore confidence in the Men in Blue. Pakistan, who had previously trounced Hong Kong by 8 wickets, suffered a drubbing at the hands of India, who convincingly defeated them by 8 wickets in a lopsided Asia Cup group league encounter on Wednesday.

Consequently, the Indian team qualified for the Super Four stage as the group winners from Group A and will now face Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the next round.

Their upcoming match is versus Bangladesh which will be held tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium.

Having said that, let us take a look at how India could line up for their first Super Four encounter.

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

India's opening slot has been usurped by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for quite some time and the duo has definitely done justice to the long-held status. Having racked up a number of memorable partnerships, the pair is unlikely to be fiddled with ahead of India's first Super Four clash.

Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock of 52 against Pakistan as he smashed the pacers all over the park before falling prey to Shadab Khan's brilliant delivery. Meanwhile, Dhawan was splendid in the face of Hong Kong as he scored a much-needed century to help India prevail over the associates.

1 / 5 NEXT