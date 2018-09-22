Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Pakistan

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Sep 2018

En

Having pulled off a runaway victory against Bangladesh which saw them prevail over the Tigers with a convincing margin of 7 wickets, India will now go head-to-head against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 September at the Dubai International Stadium.

Since both the teams have already triumphed in their first Super Four clash, the winner of this key fixture will easily progress to the finals of the tournament. Consequently, both Pakistan and India are anticipated to field their best possible XI for the consequential encounter.

So let us take a look at how India could line up to face Pakistan tomorrow.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (C) and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

India's opening slot has long been monopolized by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and the duo has been the mainspring of the team's batting order, notching up a number of remarkable partnerships over the course of past few years.

Since the Asia Cup 2018 commenced, the pair has been in sublime form. Shikhar Dhawan was splendid in the opening encounter against Hong Kong as he scored a stroke-filled century to help India scrape past the associates.

Rohit Sharma was also impressive versus Bangladesh on Friday, racking up an unbeaten 83 off 104 balls to skipper India to a walkover. As such, there's absolutely no doubt as to who will open the account for the Men in Blue against their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

Middle-Order: Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni (WK)

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Following Virat Kohli's exclusion from the squad, this is the ideal time for the team management to experiment with various options in the batting order. Thus far, they have only put Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik to the test and the two have done nothing wrong barring Rayudu's poor showing against Bangladesh to be kept out from the starting XI.

As for MS Dhoni, India will be in dire need of his leadership and experience with Rohit Sharma at the helm of the team.



Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
Asia Cup 2018: India's ideal Playing XI against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan combined playing XI
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 3, India vs Pakistan:...
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted XI against arch-rival...
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
