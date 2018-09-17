Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: How will Rohit Sharma and Co. line up against Hong Kong?

Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
456   //    17 Sep 2018, 13:58 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma would love to get into form early in the tournament

With some players arriving late for preparation and with India playing a crucial encounter on the very next day against Pakistan, the men in blue may look to rest some of the bowlers against Hong Kong and also try a few combinations in the batting order. So, let's see what can be the playing XI that India might field tomorrow.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shikhar Dhawan would be looking to get back to form after a poor England tour

India will definitely go with their regular limited overs opening pair and would like them to score few runs. As Rohit Sharma has been on rest for some time now, it would be perfect match practice for him whereas Shikhar Dhawan might just rediscover that his bat consists of a middle part too and not just the edges.

Middle order: KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
MS Dhoni will be key for India in the middle order

With a brilliant century in the final innings of the fifth Test and with Virat Kohli's absence it is quite certain that India might give KL Rahul another go at the No. 3 position and see how he fares. There has been a lot of talk of MS Dhoni batting at No. 4. With India having a fragile middle order, we can see Dhoni bat at No.4 throughout the tournament.

Ambati Rayudu has been brought back to the team but since Dinesh Karthik has been in and around for a longer period now, India may well start with him and go to Rayudu in case the former fails.

Lower order: Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final
Jadhav's comeback would be a huge relief for the team

Kedar Jadhav's comeback will give a much-needed boost to the team down the order and a better balance too with his few overs, especially in those dry conditions. Before his injury, he was certain in this team but as now India looks forward to the World Cup, he might have to prove his worth in this tournament.

After a poor Test series in England barring one Test, Hardik Pandya would love to silence his critics and get back to form from the get-go. What better than a match against a relatively weak team to do so?

Tailenders: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed

FINAL - ICC Under 19 World Cup
The speedster might get to make his International Debut against Hong Kong

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would want to have a look at how the pitches behave in UAE, so they both look likely to be in the playing XI on Tuesday.

After remaining unused throughout the series in England Shardul Thakur may just get his due reward as India would like to keep their premier fast bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah fit for the crucial encounter against Pakistan as there is no gap between the matches.

That rest will also mean an International debut for the youngster Khaleel Ahmed who has been picked on the basis of consistently good performances in the domestic circuit. He might just get a regular spot in this team if he performs well as India don't have any left-arm seamer who can add variety to the attack.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Hong Kong Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket addict and amateur writer. Writing liberates you Spread Love
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How India will line up in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
Expected Indian Line-up for Asia Cup match against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Opportunity for Indians to go into high...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
Innings Over
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us