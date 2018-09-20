Asia Cup 2018: India's strongest playing XI for Super Fours

Captain Rohit Sharma

After beating Pakistan by eight wickets, the Indian team qualified for the Super Four stage as the group winners from Group A.

A day before their match against Pakistan, India got the better of Hong Kong by 26 runs and with that, they booked their place in the Super Four stage. They will be playing Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the next round. The schedule for these matches was released by the Asian Cricket Council.

Irrespective of who tops the group, India and Pakistan will face each other again in the ongoing tournament, this time in the Super Four stage on Sunday (September 23) while they will play Bangladesh and Afghanistan on September 21 and September 25 respectively.

The points from the Group Stage won't be carried to the Super Fours and each team should win at least two matches to make it to the final without any hiccups. India will look to play the final on September 28 and will expect their players to turn out all guns blazing in the Super Four stage.

Let us take a look at what should be India's playing XI for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018.

Openers

India, in all likelihood, will have skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the opening batsmen for the Super Four matches. The duo has been one of the best opening combinations going around and will look to rise up to the occasion and do the job for them.

Shikhar Dhawan was looking ominous against Hong Kong as he scored a stroke-filled century and helped India beat the associates. Against Pakistan, he made a steady 46.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, threw it away after getting a start against Hong Kong and played a sublime knock against Pakistan as he smashed the Pakistani pacers all over the park during his knock of 52.

