Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview, Predicted XI, Winning Percentage

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Preview
777   //    19 Sep 2018, 13:52 IST

PREVIEW:

<p>
Enter caption

The arch-rivals, Pakistan and India are all geared up to face each other for the thirteenth time in the Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Both the teams have won their first match against the same opposition Hong Kong, though Pakistan got a few days to rest while India is playing for the second straight day.

As the clash between the duo remains a high-tension encounter, cricket pundits are taking to numbers to predict multiple angles of the match. However, the game of cricket undoes all predictions and uncertainties most of the times.

The two teams met each other the last time in the Champions Trophy, where India won the first match while Pakistan won the all-important final.

In the tournament so far,

Pakistan looked more than strong in the first match by posting a thumping 8-wicket victory against Hong Kong while India, against the same 'minnow' opposition, won closely by 26 runs.

In the points table, Pakistan is on top with a healthy NRR of +2.750 and India stands second with a NRR of +0.520, while both teams have two points each.

PREDICTED XI:

PAKISTAN:

England & Pakistan Net Sessions
Pakistan Net Sessions

Bowling has always been Pakistan's strategy and that was quite visible in the first match as they bundled out Hong Kong on a mere 116 runs.

They played with three mainstream pacers viz Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali and Usman Khan. Usman was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped a 3-wicket haul. They have Junaid Khan too, but they might opt for the same bowling line-up against India.

In batting, Imam Ul Haq was the standout performer, scoring 50 not out, while Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam departed, scoring 24 and 33 respectively.

The other batsmen playing are Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan.

They will probably stick to the same playing XI, owing to the great outing they had against Hong Kong.

Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf.

INDIA:

<p>

India hadn't the expected good outing against Hong Kong in the first match as the latter played some exceptional cricket. At one stage, when they were none for 173, it seemed like they might make history by trouncing India.

However, India made a good comeback, winning the match by 26 runs in the end. The batsmen, though, did a good enough job but it was bowling that looked on a lower note.

India played with three pacers and two spinners, among which Khaleel Ahmed was making his debut while Shardul Thakur too was new to the side.

Both of them might get replaced by bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya against Pakistan. Bumrah's inclusion will strengthen India's bowling line-up while Pandya will explore more options for India in batting and bowling.

The third change India can make is bringing Manish Pandey/Kl Rahul in for Dinesh Karthik. Karthik, though, has done well enough recently, but India might try to play a more dependable batsman for the important Pakistan encounter.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

WINNING PERCENTAGE

LAST 5 ODIs:

Pakistan has won all of the last five matches they played and that too, with quite big margins. However, the opposition was Zimbabwe (4) and Hong Kong (1).

India, on the other hand, has won three out of their last five matches, including one each against South Africa, England and one against Hong Kong.

HEAD TO HEAD:

These two teams have played 12 matches against each other in the Asia Cup. India has won 6 and Pakistan 5 while one has been abandoned.

Now the final percentage: Considering the last five matches, current form, and record in Asia Cup: Pakistan is ahead of India, making the percentage:

PAKISTAN- 60%

INDIA- 40%



Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Sarfaraz Khan Great Cricketing Contests
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 factors that will determine the India vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 potential game changers for the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 91/1 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 72 runs to win from 36.1 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us