Asia Cup 2018 memories: Cricket was the ultimate winner

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Sep 2018, 10:38 IST

The captains with the Asia Cup
The captains with the Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2018 turned out to be the most exciting and entertaining Asia Cup of all time. There was individual brilliance, team disappointments, and close encounters. At the end of 13 matches, it was India who became the champions and worthy winners. But in the end, it was the game of cricket which was the ultimate winner in this Asia Cup.

In this article, an attempt is made to present the readers with the entire highlights and memories of Asia Cup 2018 in a condensed form.

The Malinga Burst

The Asia Cup 2018 started with a bang when the old warhorse Lasith Malinga cleaned up Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the very first over of the competition. It was sad to note that both Malinga and his team faded away thereafter.

The Tamim injury and Rahim heroics

It was a pity that Tamim Iqbal’s Asia Cup got over in just the 4th over owing to injury. The opening match of the Asia Cup 2018 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be remembered for Mushifi1ur Rahim’s century and Tamim Iqbal’s bravery.

Easy going for Pakistan

Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a comfortable 8 wicket win over Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka knocked out

The Sri Lankan campaign lasted just 3 days. Afghanistan made their presence felt for the first time in this Asia Cup by knocking title contenders Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup. It was the beginning of Afghanistan’s giant-killing act.

The Hong Kong scare for India

The Indians thought their first match against Hong Kong would be a practice for the big match against Pakistan. It was expected to be a walk in the park for the Indians. But the Hong Kong openers had other ideas as they put on 174 runs for the first wicket. A little bit of experience in the Hong Kong middle order could have given the Indians the shock of their life. In the end, Team India had a narrow escape.

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
