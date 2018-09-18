Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted XI against arch-rival India

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed

The arch-rivals will resume their rivalry after a gap of over one year when they take on each other in the Asia Cup's Group A match on September 19. The last time when the two locked horns was in the Champions Trophy final, in which Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs. The victory was huge considering the fact that it was an ICC event where India has always edged over the arch-rivals Pakistan. While India would be eager to take revenge, Pakistan will try their best to repeat the result.

Pakistan in their first group match of 2018 Asia Cup defeated Hong Kong by 8 wickets. As India is a very different and much stronger team compared to Hong Kong, Pakistan will put their best 11 on the field on September 19.

Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup: Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi

#1 Openers: Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman celebrating his century against India in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of Inzamam-ul-Haq, made a century in his debut match against Sri Lanka back in 2017 and he has not stopped since then. He already has 4 centuries in his bag in just 10 matches, the highest by any batsmen in his first 10 matches. He was in great touch against Hong Kong as he made an unbeaten 50.

Fakhar Zaman the man who destroyed Indian bowlers in the final of 2017 Champions Trophy, scoring 114 with a strike rate of 107.54, is still in the squad for Pakistan and there is no way he can be dropped out of the playing 11.

