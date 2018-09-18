Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted XI against arch-rival India

Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Sep 2018

PAki
Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed

The arch-rivals will resume their rivalry after a gap of over one year when they take on each other in the Asia Cup's Group A match on September 19. The last time when the two locked horns was in the Champions Trophy final, in which Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs. The victory was huge considering the fact that it was an ICC event where India has always edged over the arch-rivals Pakistan. While India would be eager to take revenge, Pakistan will try their best to repeat the result.

Pakistan in their first group match of 2018 Asia Cup defeated Hong Kong by 8 wickets. As India is a very different and much stronger team compared to Hong Kong, Pakistan will put their best 11 on the field on September 19.

Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup: Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi

#1 Openers: Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar
Fakhar Zaman celebrating his century against India in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of Inzamam-ul-Haq, made a century in his debut match against Sri Lanka back in 2017 and he has not stopped since then. He already has 4 centuries in his bag in just 10 matches, the highest by any batsmen in his first 10 matches. He was in great touch against Hong Kong as he made an unbeaten 50.

Fakhar Zaman the man who destroyed Indian bowlers in the final of 2017 Champions Trophy, scoring 114 with a strike rate of 107.54, is still in the squad for Pakistan and there is no way he can be dropped out of the playing 11.

Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Today
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
