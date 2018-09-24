Asia Cup 2018: Qualification scenarios for all four teams

Only two matches are left in the Super Four stage

The Asia Cup 2018 has been a successful tournament so far as it saw a lot of competitive matches over the last one week. They were upsets, thrilling contest, fantastic knocks by the batsmen, fiery spell by the bowlers etc.

The tournament is set to enter its last stage as the teams have already played their first two Super Four games. With the final round matches still to go, the top two teams from this stage will qualify for the final which will be played at the Dubai international stadium in Dubai on September 28.

The finalists are yet to be confirmed and there is a virtual semi-final in the final round matches. Let us take a look at the teams need to do to qualify for the finals.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan have zero points from two games in the Super Four stage

Afghanistan surprised everyone by qualifying for the Super Four as they beat stronger teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage of the tournament.

Their inexperience was clearly visible in the Super Four stage as they almost won both their games in the round as they failed to hold their nerves in the fag end of the match and ended up losing both their matches.

In the first game against Pakistan, they were having the upper hand till the final over of the Pakistan innings as Shoaib Malik hit over 10 runs off Aftab Alam's over to seal the game for his side.

In the second game, Afghanistan were the favourites to beat Bangladesh as just eight runs were needed off the last over with Samiullah Shenwari and Rashid Khan at the crease. But, Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve and defended the score and handed his team a three-run win.

With these defeats, Afghanistan are yet to open their account in the Super Four and already knocked out of the tournament. They are fourth in the table with zero points and in spite of that, they have the second-best NRR among the four at -0.065.

Playing India in their final match of the tournament, Afghanistan will look to end a memorable tournament for them in style by getting the better of the best team of the tournament.

Played: 2

Won: 0

Lost: 2

NRR: -0.065

