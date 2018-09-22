Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, Super 4, India vs Pakistan: Probable lineups and prediction

Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
204   //    22 Sep 2018, 14:57 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Pakistan

The Super-four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 has started. Both India and Pakistan beat their opponents in their respective first games. India had an easy time dispatching Bangladesh as they achieved the target of 174 with almost 14 overs to spare. So, that was hardly a contest. Bangladesh never looked like they had any chance of winning that game.

On the other hand, the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match was a well contested nail-biting affair that went down to the wire. Shoaib Malik's experience saw Pakistan pull it off in the last over.

Pakistan, however, learned a few lessons of their own. They learned that spinners, in fact, are invaluable weapons on the dry pitches of the UAE. They also learned that the value that an experienced player adds to their side is indispensable. Most importantly, their batting line-up got the experience of playing against high-quality spinners. That experience can, presumably, only be helpful to them when they meet India again.

India and Pakistan are now going to clash for a second time in this tournament on September 23rd in Dubai, once again. The first encounter three days ago was a forgettable affair for Pakistan.

India dominated that match and outclassed Pakistan in all three segments of the match - batting, bowling, and fielding. The jitters of that first game are now a thing of the past. Both teams are better prepared for the second face-off. As a result, unlike the first match-up, the second encounter is shaping up to be a mouth-watering clash that has the potential to live up to the huge expectations of the fans on both sides of the border.

So, let's make a few predictions- about the possible changes to expect in the playing XI for both sides and the eventual winner of this mega-clash.

India's probable XI is as follows:

R. Sharma, S. Dhawan, L. Rahul, MS Dhoni, D. Karthik, K. Jadhav, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, Y. Chahal, J. Bumrah.

India is likely to make one change from its previous match against Bangladesh. They will bring in Lokesh Rahul in place of Ambati Rayudu. Kohli's absence has left India's upper middle order weaker than usual.

Rayudu's induction into the #3 spot hasn't so far instilled the kind of confidence into the Indian batting line-up that they would be comfortable with going into the business end of the tournament. So, expect India to bring in Lokesh Rahul as Rayudu's replacement. The rest of the line-up from the Bangladesh encounter will remain the same.

Pakistan's probable XI is as follows:

F. Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, B. Azam, S. Malik, S. Nawaz, A. Ali, S. Khan, M. Nawaz, H. Ali, M. Amir, S. Afridi

Pakistan will exhibit a renewed confidence in its spinners. Expect them, for the first time in this year's tournament, to field two specialist spinners in the form of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

In Pakistan's first match against India, Shadab was clearly effective. He removed an in-form Rohit Sharma with the first ball of his spell. Unfortunately, a back spasm prevented him from taking further part in that match.

His replacement, Nawaz, in Pakistan's next match against Afghanistan, made an immediate and effective impact as he finished the match with three wickets. So, expect Pakistan to bring back Shadab in place of Faheem Ashraf. Moreover, Amir will probably return to the line-up replacing Usman Khan.

Who will win the match?

The team that wins the toss will elect to field. Thus far, it's become clear in the tournament that batting second, under lights, is a much better option than what teams have been winning the toss and doing, so far - which is batting first.

Pakistan's more balanced and condition-specific attack will pose a much greater challenge to the Indian batting line-up than it has so far encountered in the tournament. A quick early wicket or two will bring India's brittle middle-order in play earlier than they would prefer.

On the other hand, Pakistan, after having succumbed to India's part-time spinner, Kedar Jadhav, in their first encounter, will be wary of facing Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja will be a handful for the Pakistani batsmen to handle on the Dubai pitch.

Moreover, Jadeja will be looking forward to settling score with the Pakistan team that had punished his bowling in the CT final last year.

In the end, India's in-form and strong batting line-up along with its battery of four spinners will prove too much for Pakistan. The match, however, will be an engrossing affair and will serve as the perfect set-up for a potential third clash between these two in the finals of the Asia Cup in a week's time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Shadab Khan Leisure Reading
Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: 4 factors that will determine the India vs...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Fours: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's probable XI for Super Four matches
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Super Four schedule announced | India to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Talking points from India vs Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us