Asia Cup 2018: The best possible XI of India without Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma would now captain the Indian team in Dubai

Indian team for the Asia Cup has been announced. Virat is given rest from the entire tournament as he is still not fully recovered from his back problem.

Rohit Sharma would now captain the Indian team in Dubai. Rohit has been given a big responsibility in the Asia Cup to lead the Indian side to victory in the tournament.

Rohit has experience in captainship as he has led his IPL team Mumbai Indians to title victory thrice in his leadership.

It would be an important tournament for India for its preparations for the World Cup 2019 in England. India would be facing teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hongkong, Afganistan, and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

India would have to pick the right team for the Asia Cup in absence of Kohli. India would have to be careful against Pakistan as they have got a good bowling attack. This series would decide the fate of some players on the team.

Players would need to step up their game in the absence of Kohli to lead the side to another glory and become Asian champion. Indian team management needs to find the right order for their team and build a solid eleven.

Here is the best possible XI of India in the Asia Cup 2018.

Openers:

Rohit Sharma

Rohit knows how to build a big inning and change the gear at the later stage

Rohit Sharma has been anointed as the captain of India for the Asia Cup. Rohit is red hot form this season. He scored a very good hundred against England in the first ODI which resulted in India winning the match.

Rohit knows how to build a big inning and change the gear at the later stage. Rohit's constant hitting ability has given him the name the 'Hitman'.

In the absence of Kohli, it becomes crucial for Rohit to bat sensibly and score maximum runs. Rohit would be the key for India whenever India bats first to give the higher target to the opposition team.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has an average of 55.37 this year and he is batting fluently in the powerplays with a strike rate of 106.49

Shikhar Dhawan is the obvious choice for the second opener of the team in the ODIs. Dhawan has changed his game in the one-day matches according to his limitations.

Dhawan has an average of 55.37 this year and he is batting fluently in the powerplays with a strike rate of 106.49.

Dhawan can give the team a stable opening partnership which is very important for the team India in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Dhawan is extremely important for India in the powerplays where runs are scored at a good strike rate.

