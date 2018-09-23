Asia Cup 2018: Fakhar Zaman needs to step up for Pakistan to beat India

The stage is all set for special Sunday when India face Pakistan in the Super Four encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. With the match in the group stages between the two teams becoming a heavily one-sided game, all eyes will be on the two teams to produce a nail-biting match. It would be an interesting one as the winner would become one of the finalists of the tournament.

Although India are the firm favourites, Pakistan cannot be written off as they have always been known to come from behind against India. Their win against India the Champions Trophy Final is a good example of this. However, Pakistan will need this player to step up if they have to upset India

Fakhar Zaman

Coming from the same breed of attacking openers such as Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist, Fakhar Zaman rose quickly through the ranks of Pakistani cricket to make a name for himself on the international circuit. His hitting abilities have earned him many fans and his impressive strike rate would cause worry to any opposition bowler. His performances have established him as a regular in the Pakistani line-up.

However, in this Asia Cup, he has failed to score a lot of runs which has attracted much criticism. Since the field restrictions during the power play were not capitalized, Pakistan has failed to put on a substantial total in each of their games. Fakhar Zaman would be hoping to come good in the later stages of the tournament to help Pakistan post a good target on board or chase targets with ease.

However, from the perspective of an Indian fan, his century against India in the Champions Trophy final is still fresh in their memories. They would want Zaman to continue his bad form and get out early to avoid repetition of the Champions Trophy final.