Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in overs 36-50 of India's innings

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan's 127 helped India post 285/7 in 50 overs in their Asia Cup 2018 opener against Hong Kong.

Dhawan's 127 came off 120 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and two sixes and stitched together a 116-run for the second wicket with Ambati Rayudu, who scored 60 and followed it up with a 79-run stand for the third wicket with Dinesh Karthik, who scrambled his way to 33.

There was a stage when India were looking good to score in excess of 330 but Hong Kong pulled things back in the last ten overs to restrict India for just 285.

Let us take a look at three things you might have missed in overs 36-50 of India's innings.

Poor finish to the innings

After starting the innings on a positive note, India failed to finish it off with a flourish. Till Shikhar Dhawan was batting, the Men in Blue were scoring at run-a-ball and since he got out in the 41st over, the other batsmen managed to score just 45 runs in 9.2 overs at just over five runs an over.

In the period where a majority of the batsmen will look to accelerate the Indian batsmen managed to hit just one four and one six. Dinesh Karthik looked scratchy while MS Dhoni departed for a duck. If not for Kedar Jadhav's 27-ball 28, things would have looked bad for India in the last 10 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan's 14th ODI century

Shikhar Dhawan's 127 helped India post 285/7 in their 50 overs and the southpaw looked in fantastic touch throughout his knock. When he reached his 100, his 14th in the format, he became the second fastest Indian batsman after skipper Virat Kohli to score as many ODI centuries.

What's surprising is that he took 105 innings to reach the milestone, which is just two innings more than what Virat Kohli took to score 14 ODI centuries. Dhawan is the fourth fastest to score 14 hundreds after Hashim Amla (84) and David Warner (98).

Ehsan Khan's memorable Asia Cup

The ongoing Asia Cup 2018 will be etched in the memories of all the Hong Kong players forever as they played out of their skin to qualify for the tournament and played against some of the best players in the world.

Though there are no notable individual performances from their players so far, spinner Ehsan Khan has achieved something that he will never forget.

In their first match against Pakistan, he dismissed in-form Fakhar Zamar and Pakistan's Mr. Consistent, Babar Azam. Playing against India, he bettered it as he dismissed one of the best ODI openers of all-time, Rohit Sharma and an all-time great, MS Dhoni for a duck.