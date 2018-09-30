Asia Cup 2018: - Top 5 Bowlers in the Tournament

Asia Cup 2018 - Top Five Bowlers

Asia Cup 2018 ended in an enthralling fashion and Team India successfully defended their title to claim their 7th title in 14 editions. In the modern era where 350+ totals are becoming a norm in the ODI format, not even a single team scored more than 300 in the entire tournament.

Bowlers made full use of conditions and restricted opponents which made life easier for their batting departments. We have a look at top five bowlers in the tournament, who did exceedingly well in crunch situations.

#5 Kedar Jadhav : Matches - 6 / Wickets - 6 / Avg. - 23.17 / Economy - 3.97 / SR - 35.00

Kedar Jadhav's ability with ball was one of the main reasons for his inclusion in the playing eleven. He continued that trend in his comeback series with some match turning spells in the Asia Cup. Though he took only 6 wickets in six matches, all those wickets were match-changing ones.

Even in the final, when Bangladesh had a terrific start, Jadhav broke Bangla's opening stand and initiated their downfall. He had some big wickets in the tourney like Mohammad Shahzad who had already scored a century, Mushfiqur Rahim in the final and Sarfraz Ahmed in a group match.

#4 Rashid Khan : Matches - 5 / Wickets - 10 / Avg. - 17.20 / Economy - 3.73 / SR - 27.70

The Afghanistan sensation continued his magic in the Asia Cup as well. But this time he didn't have to do it all on his own, as all of his teammates chipped in with wickets as well. His birthday heroics against Bangladesh was a major highlight of the tournament. In that match he just conceded just 13 runs in nine overs and picked two wickets.

He kept his nerve in the final over against India as well, to ensure that the match ended in a tie.

