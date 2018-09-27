Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 run-getters before the final

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The Asia cup 2018 has seen many incredible performances from the batsmen of every team. Every Batsman has tried to perform at his level best and help his team compete well. Even the players from less heralded teams have come and played well. Before the final two Afghanistan players feature in the list of the top five run-getters which says a lot about the commitment of the Afghan team. Even Hong Kong batsmen played well against India and had a 174 run opening partnership which gave them a chance of beating the strong Indian side. The batsmen playing in the tournament have endured hot and humid conditions of the UAE and scored vital runs for their respective sides.

Let's look at top 5 run-getters in the Asia cup 2018 before the final match between India and Bangladesh -

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is in majestic form during the ongoing Asia Cup and played a vital role in India reaching the final. He has scored 327 runs at an average of 81.75. His runs have come at a strike rate of 101.86. He has scored two superb centuries against Hong-Kong and Pakistan. His highest score of 127 came in a match against Hong-Kong.

