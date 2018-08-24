Asia Cup 2018: What makes India the Favourites to Win the Tournament

The 14th edition of Asia Cup is scheduled to begin from September 15 at UAE and the participating teams are already making strategies that will help them win the trophy.

Five teams viz India, Pakistan, SriLanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are already confirmed for the tournament while as 6 teams will clash for the sixth post in qualifier round which will begin from 29th of this month.

The teams have been split into two groups of three, whereafter the top two teams will progress to the Super Four section of the tournament. As the tournament made a shift back to ODI format this season, India would be looking forward to selecting the best possible squad and conquer the title.

There are several things that make India the favourites to lift the tourney. Here we listed four of them.

#4 Defending Champions

India are the defending champions of Asia Cup. They were unbeaten throughout the 2016 edition, which surely will act as the booster for them in the upcoming event.

The tournament featured five teams and was the first T20I edition of Asia Cup. India started with trouncing hosts, Bangladesh in the initial match while as finished by defeating them again in the finals.

Virat Kohli with 153 runs in five matches was the best batsman while as Hardik Pandya was highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament. India would want them and others to perform similarly in this year's event as well.

