Asia Cup 2022: 3 batters who can score the most runs in the opening game between SL vs AFG 

After a four-year hiatus, the Asia Cup is all set to return. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will battle it out in the curtain-raiser of the highly-awaited tournament in Dubai today (August 27).

With a total of six of the best Asian sides locking horns against each other, the Asia Cup 2022 is expected to be a high-octane tournament. This year's Asia Cup will be a T20I event since it will provide the teams with a significant opportunity to warm up before the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who will come come out on top?



#SriLanka #Afghanistan #AsiaCup Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off each other in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022Who will come come out on top? #AsiaCup 2022 #CricketTwitter Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off each other in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 🔥Who will come come out on top? 🇱🇰🇦🇫#SriLanka #Afghanistan #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup https://t.co/2z6c5KE7Wp

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will hope to commence their campaign on a winning note as one defeat can hinder one's chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament. Both sides will head into the competition on the back of a defeat in their previous bilateral series. Where Sri Lanka were trounced by Australia at home, Afghanistan suffered faced a shocking series loss against Ireland recently when they visited the country for a 5-match T20Is.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated opening game of the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, let's take a look at the top three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the game.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa during Sri Lanka v Australia - 2nd T20

A free-flowing left-hander, Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be rearing to go for Sri Lanka and stamp his authority right from the first game. At the age of 30, Rajapaksa is experiencing a fresh breeze in his brief career when cricketers at a crossroads start to question if opportunities will pass them by.

CricTelegraph @CricTelegraph



More bit.ly/3TklAPt



#AsiaCup #BhanukaRajapaksa #IPL #SriLankaCricket Bhanuka Rajapaksa wants to continue playing same brand of cricket he played in IPLMore Bhanuka Rajapaksa wants to continue playing same brand of cricket he played in IPLMore ➡️ bit.ly/3TklAPt#AsiaCup #BhanukaRajapaksa #IPL #SriLankaCricket https://t.co/EANr3rPHYM

Rajapaksa showed his power-hitting abilities for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL this year, despite his inability to maintain his rhythm for extended periods of time. The 30-year old scored 209 runs in nine IPL games and struck at a rate of almost 160.

IPL 2022 was Rajapaksa's maiden season of the cash-rich league and he will hope to make use of all the IPL experience he garnered for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

#2. Dasun Shanka (Sri Lanka)

Dasun Shanaka during Sri Lanka v Australia - 3rd T20

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka will head into the tournament with some magnificent batting form. The hard-hitting all-rounder has played 11 T20Is this year, mustering 308 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.

The 30-year old has come up with numerous clutch knocks for Sri Lanka in recent times, including a match-winning 25-ball 54* against Australia in June this year.

Shanaka has shown his temperament to walk the talk for the young Lankan unit and will aim to lead his troops from the front.

New Zealand v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

One of Afghanistan's biggest strengths apart from their spin bowling is their mighty batting line-up. One of the key figures in their batting department is experienced dasher Najibullah Zadran.

The 29-year old has the ability to dominate both pace and spin at will. Zadran has racked up impressive numbers for his nation over the years and is also the leading run-getter for them in T20Is in 2022. In nine T20I innings this year, the left-hander has scored 255 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 144.7 (the best strike rate among all Afghani batters this year).

Zadran, who has scored the most runs for Afghanistan in their last two T20I assignments, will be hoping to continue on his impressive numbers in the Asia Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav