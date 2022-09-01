Asia Cup 2022: 3 batters who can score the most runs in today's clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 

Two teams that faced humbling defeats against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are set to lock horns in a must-win encounter in Dubai on Thursday (September 1).

The winner of the match will automatically qualify for the Super Four stage while the loser will be eliminated from the multi-nation tournament. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were far from their best in their opening fixtures and will look to make amends for their losses.

The Dubai surface has provided assistance to the pacers so far and this is unlikely to change in today's clash. The batters are expected to get set in the middle before taking the game to the opposition bowlers.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who are expected to top the run-scoring charts in the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

#3 Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka v Australia - 1st T20

Talented Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka would have been gutted after he was given out following a from the umpire during the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

However, the right-hander will be rearing to make the most of the opportunity against Bangladesh. Nissanka is a key figure in the Sri Lankan batting line-up and can play some exquisite strokes against both pace and spin.

The right-hander has been in great form this year and is even Sri Lanka's highest run-getter in both white-ball formats in 2022.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Mushfiqur Rahim in action for Bangladesh at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Much like all the experienced Bangladeshi players, Mushfiqur Rahim had a disappointing outing against Afghanistan. The veteran wicket-keeper failed to read a googly by Rashid Khan and was trapped in front after making just one run off four balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club



Hope he'll make a grand comeback against his favourite opponent.



Mushfiqur Rahim loves to play against Sri Lanka. Whether it's T20, ODI or Test.
Hope he'll make a grand comeback against his favourite opponent.

Rahim will be motivated to work his magic against a rival he enjoys playing against. In the 10 T20Is he has played against Sri Lanka, Rahim has amassed 296 runs at an average of 42.3 and a great strike rate of almost 150.

If these stats are anything to go by, the Sri Lankan bowlers will have their work cut out for them against the 35-year-old.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is free-flowing left-hander from Sri Lanka.

The only bright spot for Sri Lanka in their first game was Bhanuka Rajapaksa taking the Afghanistan bowlers to task despite the rest of the Lankan batters failing to reach double figures.

The flamboyant left-hander was the top-scorer for his side with a knock of 38 runs off 29 balls. Rajapaksa clobbered five boundaries and a six before getting run out in the 13th over.

Rajapaksa showed his power-hitting abilities for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL this year, He scored 209 runs in nine IPL games at a strike rate of almost 160.

The last and only time the southpaw played against Bangladesh, Rajapaksa scored a well-made 53 off 31 at a strike rate of 171. He will be hoping to build on the momentum he gathered in the previous game in tonight's do-or-die encounter.

