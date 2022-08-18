Asia Cup 2022: 3 big questions Team India will need to answer

Team India are preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. Meanwhile, a second-string Indian team led by KL Rahul are in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. Only Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan are part of both squads.

India have been impressive in the T20I format recently. After drawing 2-2 against South Africa at home, they got the better of England by a 2-1 margin away from home.

They also thumped West Indies 4-1 in a five-match series and will be keen to continue their impressive run in the Asia Cup as they look to zero in on their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Team India will kick-off their campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. Ahead of the same, we look at three big questions the Indian cricket team will need to answer during the tournament.

#1 Can Virat Kohli find form?

The Asia Cup would be significant for struggling Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

This is a million-dollar question in Indian cricket, perhaps world cricket, right now. Irrespective of how Virat Kohli performs in the Asia Cup, he is likely to be picked for the T20 World Cup. However, a good performance from him will boost the team management’s confidence of him succeeding in the ICC event in Australia.

The right-handed batter looked completely out of sync during the England tour. On a couple of occasions that he looked settled, he ended up getting near-unplayable deliveries.

Kohli reached the 20-run mark only once in six international innings across formats on the tour. Prior to that, he had a disastrous IPL 2022 campaign as well, during which registered three golden ducks.

There was a huge debate over whether Kohli should have taken a break after the England series. He skipped the entire tour of the West Indies and is not part of the ODIs in Zimbabwe as well.

Indian fans and the think tank will hope that he has benefitted from the rest, especially when it comes to the mental aspect of his game. If so, we should see the results in the Asia Cup.

#2 How can Dinesh Karthik fit into the playing XI?

Is there place for DK in Team India’s starting XI? Pic: Getty Images

This is another massive quandary that the Indian management is facing. Whether or not Dinesh Karthik should be part of the Indian T20 squad is a puzzle that has divided the cricketing fraternity in the country.

Some former cricketers feel there is no place for 'DK' in the current Team India setup. Other analysts have stated that Karthik is a must-have in the team.

That is the big question that needs to be answered - how will India fit Karthik into the playing XI? There is no point in picking him and then keeping him in the reserves. The major debate over Karthik is whether he is offering enough as a finisher to keep one of the specialists out of the playing XI.

If we look at Team India’s current makeup in the T20 format, skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul look set to open. Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant pick themselves at No. 3, 4 and 5, respectively. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has also cemented his place. He can bat anywhere from No. 4 to 6, depending on the situation.

If at all Karthik has to play, he cannot bat any lower than No. 7. However, with Ravindra Jadeja returning from injury, India will find it difficult to ignore his skills. If he comes in at No. 7, then there is no place for the veteran keeper-batter.

Alternatively, Karthik could bat at No. 7 and Jadeja at No. 8, but that would significantly weaken the bowling, which is something Team India would be wary of.

#3 Will Ashwin stay in contention for the T20 World Cup?

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) has been in and out of India’s T20 squad. Pic: Getty Images

Ravichandran Ashwin's performance is another aspect of India’s game that will be keenly followed by the decision-makers. The 35-year-old made a surprise comeback to the T20I squad during the T20I against the West Indies. He did reasonably well, claiming three wickets in as many games and not conceding too many runs.

The problem for Team India, however, is that they wouldn’t want too many spinners in the T20 World Cup squad. On current form, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the team’s first-choice slow bowler.

Considering his all-round skills, there is a strong chance that Jadeja will fit into the starting XI. The Men in Blue will not need a third spinner in Australia, where conditions do not favor slow bowling too much.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How many will they win this year? 🤔



#AsiaCup #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter India have won the most number of matches in the Asia CupHow many will they win this year? 🤔 India have won the most number of matches in the Asia Cup 🔥🇮🇳How many will they win this year? 🤔#AsiaCup #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/tJzkFho0U8

If India are looking at extra spin options in the squad, young leggie Ravi Bishnoi will also come into the equation. He has done an impressive job in his short international career. Significantly, Bishnoi is a brilliant fielder, something which Ashwin cannot boast.

Ashwin, on the other hand, is a much better batter and has made some crucial contributions lately. The Asia Cup could decide in whose favor the scale tilt as far as T20 World Cup selection is concerned.

Also Read: “Jitni cheezi Rohit Sharma bhulta hain, utna maine kisiko nahi dekha bhulte hue” - Viral Kohli discloses 3 secrets of the Hitman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar